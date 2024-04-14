Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

