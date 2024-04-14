Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

