Pharvaris’ (PHVS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Pharvaris Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
