Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PM opened at $88.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

