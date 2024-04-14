Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Postal Realty Trust worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,654,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 872.81%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

