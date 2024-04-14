ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Receives $13.25 Average PT from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $489.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ProFrac by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProFrac by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $8,580,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ProFrac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

