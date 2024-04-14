Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $202.26, but opened at $208.00. Progressive shares last traded at $206.18, with a volume of 810,184 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.15 and its 200 day moving average is $172.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

