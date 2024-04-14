ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $35.16

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.16, but opened at $36.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 426,287 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $146,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.