Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.11

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.11 and traded as high as C$25.08. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$24.98, with a volume of 1,315 shares changing hands.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.10.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Company Profile
Telesta Therapeutics Inc is a human therapeutics company. The Company is a biotechnology company, which is focused on the licensing/acquisition and development of transformational therapeutics for the treatment of human diseases, such as cancer, immune diseases and targeted rare diseases. The Company focuses on developing drug candidate, Mycobacterium phlei cell wall-nucleic acid complex (MCNA) for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.