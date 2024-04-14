Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $74.41 on Friday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock worth $2,830,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

