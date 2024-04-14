Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Lovesac Company Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lovesac in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 127.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lovesac by 39.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

