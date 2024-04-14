Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered by Analyst

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Itron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.