RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
AMYZF opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45.
