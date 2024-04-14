Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRT Apartments Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.80 million, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.15. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 11,200 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $180,768.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,262,670.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,587 shares of company stock worth $1,078,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

