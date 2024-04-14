Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Everest Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Everest Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $17.07. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s FY2024 earnings at $61.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $19.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.48 EPS.

EG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

NYSE EG opened at $361.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.74. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $373,130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $338,804,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $328,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

