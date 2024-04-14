Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%.
Shares of AFN opened at C$61.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$47.07 and a 12-month high of C$64.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
