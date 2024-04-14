Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFN opened at C$61.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$47.07 and a 12-month high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.