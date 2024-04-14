Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cineplex Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of CGX opened at C$7.66 on Friday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.14 and a 12 month high of C$10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market cap of C$487.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson bought 10,000 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. Insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $109,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

