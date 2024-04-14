Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.3 %

QSR opened at $71.27 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

