Reviewing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $8.38 million 18.90 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.13 $74.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares MSP Recovery and Urgent.ly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSP Recovery and Urgent.ly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Urgent.ly’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc. designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.