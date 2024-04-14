Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in March

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RVSDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

