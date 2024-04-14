Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in March

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RVSDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
