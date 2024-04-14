Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.68

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.68 and traded as high as $27.34. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 20,425 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

See Also

