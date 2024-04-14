Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,322,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

