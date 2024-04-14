Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.11.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.99. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.