Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1,465.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

