RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $100.10 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

