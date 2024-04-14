Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of Sabre stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.77. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. Analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
