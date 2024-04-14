Sandy Spring Bank Has $40,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $550.32 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.77 and its 200-day moving average is $467.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.