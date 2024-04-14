Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $52.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

