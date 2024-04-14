Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,270 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after buying an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

