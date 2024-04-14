Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CBNK opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

