SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.58

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €149.58 ($162.59) and traded as high as €171.50 ($186.41). SAP shares last traded at €171.22 ($186.11), with a volume of 1,897,428 shares.

SAP Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €172.73 and a 200-day moving average of €149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.