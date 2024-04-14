Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

