Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,885 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

