Sapient Capital LLC Invests $463,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

