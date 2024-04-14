Sapient Capital LLC Invests $498,000 in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 213,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Energy Vault as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

Energy Vault Stock Down 8.7 %

NRGV stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $119,282. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

