Sapient Capital LLC Invests $539,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.