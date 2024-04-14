Sapient Capital LLC Invests $584,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

