Sapient Capital LLC Invests $610,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

