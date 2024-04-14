Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,636 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 636,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 362,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

