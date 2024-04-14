Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.5 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.