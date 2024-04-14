Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

