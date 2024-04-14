Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CHE opened at $618.51 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

