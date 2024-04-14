Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

