Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,987 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,989 shares of company stock worth $42,696,367. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

