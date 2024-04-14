Sapient Capital LLC Takes $469,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 69,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

