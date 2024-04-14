Sapient Capital LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

