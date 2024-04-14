Sapient Capital LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

NYSE TDY opened at $398.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.85 and a 200-day moving average of $415.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

