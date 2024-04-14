Sapient Capital LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.65 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

