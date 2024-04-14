Sapient Capital LLC Takes $685,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $82.15 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

