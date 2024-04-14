Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

